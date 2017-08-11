LIVE: Brown Researchers Find Evidence of Water In The Moon’s Interior

New research published in Nature Geoscience shows the interior of the Moon could contain substantial amounts of water.

The research was done by Brown University’s Department of Earth, Environmental and Planetary Sciences associate professor Ralph Milliken and co-authored with Shuai Li, a now Brown Ph.D. graduate.

Li, currently a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Hawaii, says by using satellite data, they were able to find widespread indigenous water within ancient explosive volcanic deposits on the Moon.

He said there aren’t “oceans” in the Moon, but evidence suggests that the Moon’s interior contains water.

“Our research shapes our knowledge about the water content in the lunar interior dramatically,” Li says, “before 2008, people thought the Moon was bone dry in the lunar interior.”

He thinks moving forward, space exploration could have a lot more possibilities because it looks like the Moon may have more resources than originally thought.



