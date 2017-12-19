LIVE: Brown Professor Hastings Working To Eliminate Sexual Harassment In Geoscience Fields

Through a grant provided by the National Science Foundation, Brown University Associate Professor Meredith Hastings, Ph.D. is working to eradicate sexual misconduct within the geoscience fields.

As a co-founder of Earth Science Women’s Network, Hastings says she and fellow female colleagues, have set the overarching goal to “generate systemic change for gender equity in Earth, space and environmental sciences through development of tested bystander-intervention workshops for department heads, chairs and faculty to appropriately respond to, prevent and eliminate sexual harassment.”

Hastings says she believes as they work to make changes, this will in part decrease barriers and society could start to see more women scientists.



“Our aim is to raise awareness of this important issue and empower individuals within the Earth, space and environmental science communities to prevent sexual harassment from happening,” Hastings says.

The $1.1 million dollar grant allows for a four-year partnership between Earth Science Women’s Network, Association for Women Geoscientists, and the American Geophysical Union to improve work climate conditions.

Hastings says they plan on creating materials for teaching sexual harassment as part of ethics training and incorporating those materials as part of scientific misconduct.

