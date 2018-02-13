LIVE: Brown of Droners.io On Merging with PrecisionHawk & Future of Drone Industry

Dave Brown, founder and software engineer of Rhode Island-based company Droners.io says the time was right to merge with commercial drone and data company PrecisionHawk--and it was “a perfect match.”

PrecisionHawk’s recent acquisition with Droners.io and AirVid will create the world’s largest network of commercially licensed drone pilots, a move Brown says he’s excited to help create.

“We believe that a drone pilot network is one of the fundamental building blocks of a successful drone ecosystem,” says Brown.

He says the two companies have been working to solve the same problem of how you deploy drones on a large scale at short notice, so the acquisition was perfect timing.

For the future of the drone industry, Brown says regulation is both helpful and hurtful, but there is a lot of opportunity in what they look to do, saying the big players are infrastructure.

“There’s tremendous opportunities that a lot of people, frequently don’t think about that drones are a perfect use for,” says Brown.

