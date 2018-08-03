LIVE: Brown-Led Program Prevents Overdoses in RI Prisons

Since its launch in 2016, Brown’ s addiction treatment program for Rhode Island inmates has decreased overdose rates by 63% in the state.

Brown Researcher Rosemarie Martin, one of the program’s evaluators, says it has saved countless lives by making addiction treatment available to a population who could not access it before.

The program offers inmates access to medication-assisted addiction treatment via three medication options: methadone, buprenorphine or naltrexone. The first two medications help to reduce opioid withdrawal symptoms, while the third prevents the individual from experiencing a high when using opioids. The treatment is provided free of charge during incarceration and is covered by most insurances following release.

“We’re allowing access to treatment to those who, historically, wouldn’t be able to seek help otherwise,” Martin said, adding that medication-assisted programs are far more successful that cold-turkey withdrawal, the usual approach taken by prisons.

The results have been staggering. Martin says the next step for the program is to see if it helps keep individuals from returning to prison down the line.

“We’re helping to care for the whole person, not just the addiction,” Martin said.

Rhode Island’s program is paving the way for nationwide reform, with other states already clambering to adopt the model.

“We’ve had dozens of inquiries from other states,” Martin said. “Being so small, Rhode Island was the perfect place to test this program.”

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.