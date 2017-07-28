LIVE: New Restaurant and Club Concept to Open “Rec Room PVD”

Brown graduate Marvin Barksdale and Johnson and Wales graduate, Dom Hayman have teamed up to open Rec Room PVD, a new restaurant and nightclub on Admiral Street in Providence.

The co-partners are also working with Operational Director Jasmine Beidleman.

While the indoor bocce ball court and self-serve beer taps are a few things that Barksdale says make Rec Room PVD stand apart from other sports bars, it’s the

the chef driven menu prepared by Hayman that they want to be the focal point of the restaurant.

Barksdale says they will serve refined ballpark food like hot dogs, fries, and chicken wings with ingredients from Korean, Thai, Japanese, Spanish, and American cuisine.

After 10 p.m. Rec Room PVD will turn into a nightclub with with dancing and a floating DJ booth.

Rec Room PVD opens August 3, at 383 Admiral Street in Providence.



