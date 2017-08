LIVE: Broadway News from The Broadway Blog’s Matthew Wexler

It’s just a short ride from Rhode Island to the bright lights of Broadway, and The Broadway Blog’ s Matthew Wexler gives us some tips on what’s hot in the epicenter of New York theater.

Closing announcements have been posted for Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, and Bandstand so now is your last chance to grab some tickets for these award winning shows.

Off Broadway is offering some exciting new options, MCC Theater’s Charm, opening September 18, coming directly from the London production, A Clockwork Orange opening September 25th, and the family friendly Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical

