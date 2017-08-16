April 12

Def Leppard at Mohegan Sun Arena

Uncasville, CT

Well known rock band Def Leppard will be at the Mohegan Sun arena playing their greatest hits as well as other classics.

Def Leppard is one of only five rock bands with two original studio albums selling more than 10 million copies in the U.S.

Overall, they have sold more than 100 million records all over the world.

They are best known for songs such as “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak,” “Photograph,” and “Pour Some Sugar Me.”

Click here for Tickets