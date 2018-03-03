LIVE: Broadway Actor, Ricardo, on Beautiful: A Carole King Musical Tour

Even though she attempted to avoid a career path in the performing arts by focusing on gymnastics as a child, actor-singer Elena Ricardo ended up following in her dancer-parents' footsteps and making a name for herself in professional theater.

Ricardo made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia!, starting in the ensemble and then moving into the principle role of “Sophie”. “They really nurtured me… I felt so much more ready to play Sophie when I finally got it” she says of having time to adjust to the Broadway workload before having a leading role.

Now on the current leg of the “Beautiful” tour, Ricardo is an understudy for the role of “Carole”, a role she always hoped to play, and will have an opportunity to play that leading role this weekend in their final performances at The Providence Performing Arts Center.

