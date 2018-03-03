Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

LIVE: Broadway Actor, Ricardo, on Beautiful: A Carole King Musical Tour

Saturday, March 03, 2018

GoLocal LIVE

 

Elena Ricardo

Even though she attempted to avoid a career path in the performing arts by focusing on gymnastics as a child, actor-singer Elena Ricardo ended up following in her dancer-parents' footsteps and making a name for herself in professional theater. 

Ricardo made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia!, starting in the ensemble and then moving into the principle role of “Sophie”. “They really nurtured me… I felt so much more ready to play Sophie when I finally got it” she says of having time to adjust to the Broadway workload before having a leading role. 

Now on the current leg of the “Beautiful” tour, Ricardo is an understudy for the role of “Carole”, a role she always hoped to play, and will have an opportunity to play that leading role this weekend in their final performances at The Providence Performing Arts Center.

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 2, 2018

Prev Next

March 2

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at PPAC 

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. 

The show begins at 7 p.m.

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

March 2

Shopping, French Vanilla at Columbus Theater

The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents Shopping with special guests French Vanilla. 

The show is suitable for all ages. 

Showtime is set for 8 p.m.

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

March 2

Tom Petty Tribute Band - Damn The Torpedos at Courthouse Center for the Arts

Rich Kubicz, who plays the role of Tom Petty in the show, has been playing guitar and singing since his early teens. By 2007, so many people had told him that he looked and sounded like Tom Petty that he decided to put together Damn the Torpedoes as a tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information.

Prev Next

March 3

St. John's vs PC at Dunkin' Donuts Center

The Providence College Friars play their final game of the regular season on Saturday when they host the St. John's Red Storm. 

The Friars are 9-8 in the Big East and need a win to have a chance at making the NCAA Tournament. 

Game time is set for 12 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

March 3

Experiments in Improvisation at Granoff Center for the Creative Arts

Doppelgänger Dance Collective will co-produce and perform in their third evening-length program, Untitled Scores: Experiments in Improvisation. 

With dance collaborators from Rhode Island, Boston, Portland, New York and beyond, audiences are given the opportunity to see multiple approaches to performing improvised dance

The show goes from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

March 3

The Z-Boys, Julie Rhodes, Matthew Stubbs & The Antiguas at Columbus Theater 

The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents The Z-Boys, Julie Rhodes, and Matthew Stubbs & The Antiguas.

The show begins at 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

March 4

Festival Ballet Providence: The Little Prince 

The show tells the story of a young boy as he explores and makes sense of a strange new world after falling to Earth on a tiny asteroid.

Showtime is set for 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

March 4

Narragansett Bay Symphony Concert "Opera Afternoon" at  Bishop McVinney Auditorium

Verdi and Wagner overtures will be paired with Dvorak's 'Song to the Moon' sung by Ilana Goldstein, and arias from Offenbach's 'Tales of Hoffmann' sung by the incomparable Toby Andrews. 

The concert begins at 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

March 4

Oscars Red Carpet Experience at Providence Biltmore 

The excitement and glamour of Hollywood is coming to The Providence Biltmore Hotel on Oscar Night. 

Walk the Red Carpet. Pose for Paparazzi. Hobnob with members of the film industry. 

The evening will follow the theme of Disney's Coco 

The event goes from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

March 4

Become A Frogwatcher at Roger Williams Park Zoo

Become a citizen scientist with FrogWatch USA and help save our frogs. 

FrogWatch trainings cover the importance of amphibians in the environment, how to tell frog species apart by their calls and how to report findings to FrogWatch USA.

The event goes from 1:30  p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!