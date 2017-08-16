LIVE: Bring Your Own Improv, RI’s Family Friendly Improv Group

Voted “Best Comedy Show” by Motif Magazine, Bring Your Own Improv has made improv comedy appropriate for all ages with their weekly family friendly performances at Warwick Center for the Arts.

Producer, Daniel Lee White, embraces the challenges of making sure their shows are G-rated, saying that the comedy is purer, and the audience suggestions from the younger set are more vibrant and creative than what they usually get from adults.

Cast member Jonathan Breindel joined White, and GoLocalProv’s Ava Gaudet for an improv scene called “The Alphabet Game.”

BYOI has two weekly performances at Warwick Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. is Family Friendly, 9 p.m. is for Adults.

Click here for more information



Related Slideshow: 25 Things You Must do in New England Before the Summer Ends - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.