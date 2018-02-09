LIVE: Bourque Parents Talk About “The Ripple Effect” After Son Killed by Drunk Driver

Lee and Gary Bourque joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle in studio on GoLocal LIVE to talk about "The Ripple Effect," the recently launched campaign by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to address the enormous impact of impaired driving in the state.

The Bourques' son Ryan was killed by a drunk driver at the age of 24, and their lives have never been the same, said Lee Bourque -- who said she and her husband decided to take part in the campaign so that they can share their story with Rhode Islanders to not only urge people think about the consequences of driving while impaired, but also think about their responsibility to stop people that they see are visibly intoxicated -- as was the case in their son's death -- from driving while impaired.

"I can't believe I'm here...I can't believe this is where I have to come see you," says Lee Bourque while at her son's grave, in the current "Ripple Effect" video being featured on media throughout the state.

As the DOT writes, "Beyond the obvious impact to the driver and the victim, ripples affect first responders, emergency medical staff, and the people who know and love everyone we just mentioned. Ripples destroy families, terminate friendships, end careers, ruin holidays, and negatively impact hundreds of lives in countless other ways."



