Bold Patterns and Other Must Haves For Fall From Blueprint 5

Strong colors are prominent this fall, like deep burgundies and browns says Jim Fortier, owner the fine men’s clothing store Blueprint 5.

Bold patterns are also a must have and easy to incorporate into your outfit.

It’s okay to be adventurous with color selections, pattern and texture choices Fortier says, and have fun with your suit and shoe choices for an updated look.

Look for modern but classic patterns like exploded paisley and broken window pane in jackets, scarves, ties and pocket squares.

Blueprint 5 is located at 631 Main Street in East Greenwich.

