LIVE: Blueprint 5 Hosts Pop-Up With Supreme Apparel Through August

Blueprint 5, a fine men’s clothing store in East Greenwich, is hosting a rare pop-up featuring apparel from luxury street ware brand Supreme.

“I like the excitement that it’s bringing,” Jim Fortier owner of Blueprint 5 says, “it gives people something to talk about.”

Supreme started as a small skate store in downtown New York and has grown into a global street ware brand with a celebrities like Pharell, Lady Gaga, Kayne West and Drake all wearing Supreme gear.

The company has collaborated with Louis Vuitton, Lacoste, Nike, Timberland, Vans, The North Face and individual artists and designers to create a unique line of popular clothing establishing itself as a brand known for style and authenticity.

“It’s a whole new level of collecting and buying. It’s exciting,” Fortier says.

The pop-up is for a limited time and will run through the end of August. Blueprint 5 is located at 631 Main Street in East Greenwich.

