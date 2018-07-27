LIVE: Blessing of the Fleet Weekend Returns to Narragansett

The 47th annual Blessing of the Fleet weekend kicks off Thursday night in Narragansett, offering something for everyone.

In the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center, Sarah Isabella of the Narragansett Lions Club shared all the details of this year’s festival with GoLocal LIVE.

What started as a small annual event to bless local commercial vessels has grown into a multi-day festival that brings the community together as a fundraiser for local causes.

The festivities kick off Thursday night at Veteran’s Field with the Seafood Festival, featuring local food vendors, games, rides, a beer tent, and live music from The Heavy Rescue Band.

On Friday, the festival continues with a 10-mile road race throughout Narragansett. Registration is still open, and anyone interested in running can sign up online or in person at the event. All skill levels are welcome, including runners, walkers, and wheelchair participants. There will be more food and fun after the race, including live music by Roger Ceresi’s All Starz.

The actual blessing of the fleet event takes place on Saturday at noon, when a local member of the clergy blesses commercial and individual boats. Anyone with a boat can take part, provided they registered with the Lions Club ahead of time. A contest is also held for the best-decorated boats, with prizes awarded to the top three. The party wraps up Saturday night with a performance by Steve Smith and the Nakeds starting at 7 p.m.

All funds raised by the event will support charitable organizations in the community, including Narragansett Youth Soccer, Hospice of South County, various scholarships, and so many more. Information about the event and other events sponsored by the Lions Club can be found on the club’s website.

