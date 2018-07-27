LIVE: Blessing of the Fleet Weekend Returns to Narragansett
Friday, July 27, 2018
In the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center, Sarah Isabella of the Narragansett Lions Club shared all the details of this year’s festival with GoLocal LIVE.
What started as a small annual event to bless local commercial vessels has grown into a multi-day festival that brings the community together as a fundraiser for local causes.
The festivities kick off Thursday night at Veteran’s Field with the Seafood Festival, featuring local food vendors, games, rides, a beer tent, and live music from The Heavy Rescue Band.
On Friday, the festival continues with a 10-mile road race throughout Narragansett. Registration is still open, and anyone interested in running can sign up online or in person at the event. All skill levels are welcome, including runners, walkers, and wheelchair participants. There will be more food and fun after the race, including live music by Roger Ceresi’s All Starz.
The actual blessing of the fleet event takes place on Saturday at noon, when a local member of the clergy blesses commercial and individual boats. Anyone with a boat can take part, provided they registered with the Lions Club ahead of time. A contest is also held for the best-decorated boats, with prizes awarded to the top three. The party wraps up Saturday night with a performance by Steve Smith and the Nakeds starting at 7 p.m.
All funds raised by the event will support charitable organizations in the community, including Narragansett Youth Soccer, Hospice of South County, various scholarships, and so many more. Information about the event and other events sponsored by the Lions Club can be found on the club’s website.
Related Articles
- 5 Weekend Musts: Blessing of the Fleet + More
- Daily Vine: The Blessing of the Fleet Road Race
- LIVE: Unusual Windows and How to Tackle Their Treatments with Garceau
- LIVE: Morgan Promises to End Tolls in “Blueprint for a Stronger Rhode Island”
- LIVE: RI DEM’s Coit Explains What the Volvo Ocean Race Means to RI
- LIVE: Tuiraviravi Says Volunteers are the “Face and Heart” of Volvo Ocean Race’s Newport Stopover
- LIVE: Sail Newport’s Kelly Highlights the Race Village’s Exploration Zone
- LIVE: Youth in Action to Celebrate 20 Years with “Bloom” Party This Thursday in Providence
- LIVE: Miss RI USA Demoranville on Upcoming Pageant—& Dreams of Opening Bakery
- LIVE: Save the Bay Calls for “Citizen Water Reporters”
- LIVE: RWU’s Roving Eye Film Festival Continues Through The Weekend
- LIVE: Searching for Treasure Through Block Island’s Float Project
- LIVE: Reach Out & Read RI to Host Free “Read & Romp” at Roger Williams Carousel May 12
- LIVE: Special Olympics’ DeJesus on 50th Anniversary Celebration
- LIVE: Sail Newport’s Read Discusses the Thrilling Finish to Leg 8 of the Volvo Ocean Race
- LIVE: Newport Mayor Winthrop Discusses the Impact of the Volvo Ocean Race
- LIVE: Decreasing Food Waste Made Easy with RI Resource Recovery’s Noiseux
- LIVE: Fairman Says Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Zoobilee is “One of Best Nights of the Year”
- LIVE: Fierce for Shannon Foundation Keeps Local Girl’s Fighting Spirit Alive
- LIVE: Fundraiser Saturday in RI for Families Separated at Border
- Lima on LIVE: Supporting Use of Stun Guns, Tasers in RI with Permit