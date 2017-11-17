LIVE: Black Friday Tech Deals with CNET’s Cheapskate Broida

Tech expert, author, and CNET contributor Rick Broida says there are some big Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available, and even better, you can find really low prices now.

Broida who writes CNET's Cheapskate blog, searches the web for great deals on computers, tablets, phones, gadgets and more.

He says Best Buy has slashed prices on TVs leading up to the shopping weekend. He also suggests using the website blackfriday.com to plan out your shopping and using the Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel ()to get alerts when prices drop.

