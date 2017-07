LIVE: Berman Teaches Kids To Code With Pocket Sized Computer

Although it’s size of a credit card and only costs $35, Raspberry Pi is a functioning computer that Dan Berman, curator for The Rhode Island Computer Museum, says is a powerful teaching tool.

“How do we get more people into the sciences and STEM education?” Berman says, “one of the ways is to peak interest.”

Robots, computers, games and music spark children’s interest, so using Raspberry Pi, Berman says he teaches children how to code.

Over the past year, Berman went to about 200 libraries throughout RI, MA, and CT to give Raspberry Pi workshops.

The Rhode Island Computer Museum is a 501c3 non-profit located in North Kingstown.

Related Slideshow: US State Technology and Science Rankings - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.