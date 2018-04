LIVE: Becker’s Let’s Read RI Makes Reading The Reward For Kids

Jordan Becker, founder, and director of Let’s Read RI says the non-profit encourages elementary students to read by giving out rewards, including 5,000 books and over 30,000 bookmarks.

Let’s Read RI’s tagline is “Rewarding Reading Until Reading’s The Reward” and Becker says that’s how it started— giving out pizza and hot chocolate to persuade reading.

The organization grew into a 501c3 non-profit over the past five years, holding summer reading giveaways, providing books to students in need, hosting writing contests and supporting both schools and public libraries.

To continue supporting reading and literacy in Rhode Island, the organization is holding it’s 2nd Annual 21+ Spelling Bee fundraiser at the Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield on April 21 at 7 p.m.



