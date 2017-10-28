LIVE: Badfinger’s Molland on Playing with Beatles’ Lennon and Harrison

With a career spanning five decades, guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist, Joe Molland is a part of music history.Molland worked alongside music legends John Lennon and George Harrison.

Most well known for his time in the classic rock band Badfinger, Molland and the band were signed to the Beatles' own Apple label and had songs produced by Harrison. Their first single, “Come and Get It” was written by Paul McCartney.

In an interview with GoLocal LIVE, Molland described what it was like recording with Harrison, describing the Beatle great as “humble” in his tremendous talent.

Molland says he was incredibly lucky to have the experiences and opportunities he’s had as an artist.

He also talked about walking into John Lennon’s home to work on the “Imagine” album and meeting Yoko Ono.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of Badfinger’s popular 1972 album “Straight Up” which includes "Baby Blue" a song that hit the charts again a few years ago when it was featured in the series finale of Breaking Bad.

In two New England shows, Molland and band will play “Straight Up” in its entirety. You can see the concert in Arlington, MA on November 3 at the Regent Theater and on November 9 at the Greenwich Odeum.



