LIVE: Author Jordan Tackles Race, Mental Health in Latest Novel

Author Venson Jordan aims to spark meaningful conversations about social change through his latest novel, “The Rebel Marcus Madison.”

The novel tells the story of Marcus Madison, a college student who turns to vigilante justice after he witnesses his parent’s murder. Jordan imbedded the book with themes that are recognizable in America today, such as the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as the character’s struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The book explores several possible resolutions to these issues that are embodied through different characters,” Jordan said on GoLocal LIVE, adding with a smile, “But I wouldn’t want to give too much away.”

The struggles Jordan tackles in his book, particularly racial inequality, are not new. In order for substantive change to occur, Jordan said there first must be an open and honest discussion.

“The first step to making change is to have an honest conversation about difficult topics,” Jordan said. “There’s so much spin nowadays. No one actually says what they believe.”

Jordan added that while in some ways progress has been made, there is still far to go.

“We’re now able to have conversations on a national level that we never could before,” he said.

“The Rebel Marcus Madison” is available on Amazon or the author’s website.

