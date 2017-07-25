LIVE: Athenæum’s Burriesci Says “A Hunger For Humanities” Led To Record Breaking Year
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
In the face of cultural shifts, Burriesci says they’ve focused on trying fill the humanities content space through programing featuring significant literature, philosophy and historic based discussions.
Burriesci also credits creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere at one of the cities oldest surviving cultural institutions. That helped them to bring programing including New York Times bestselling authors, artists, historians and a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet.
The library hosts around 120 public programs a year and coming in 2017, Burriesci says curators from African American History Museum will be guests as well as Stuart Whitehurst from Antiques Roadshow.
Related Articles
- LIVE: How To Train Your Robot; Littman Talks About the Future of Machine Programming
- LIVE: Learning Henna with Artist Caunt-Nulton
- LIVE: Berglund Talks Natural Cycle, 1st App Certified For Contraception
- LIVE: Kaplan Believes RI Could Become Innovation District
- LIVE: Trinity Repertory Company and RI Latino Arts Adaptation of Romeo & Juliet
- LIVE: Pawtucket’s Zussman Enabling Self-Employment Through Pangea App
- Thursday on LIVE: Rickman, Child and Family, Providence Kayak Co. & Pangea App
- LIVE: Hiebner Says Au Courant Fundraiser Will Help Kids Aging Out of Foster Care
- LIVE: Haynes Says Prov Kayak Co. Is Expanding Hours & Offering Guided Tours
- LIVE: Songwriter Matt Cusson on New Album “Only Human”
- LIVE: Little State Flower Co. Expands Farm & Production
- LIVE: Sasse Says Long Term View Required to Judge Economic Development
- LIVE: Crowne Plaza’s Dallaire Says it Offers Largest Amount of Hotel Meeting Space in RI
- LIVE: Omni’s Goldman Boasts Why the Hotel Is the Biggest and Strategically Important to RI
- LIVE: Whitcomb Says Chances of PawSox Going to Worcester are Slim
- LIVE: The 21st Flickers’ RI International Film Fest Offers New Events Throughout The State
- LIVE: Morris Brings His Indie Rock Group, The Unlikely Candidates, to Providence
- LIVE: Free Outdoor Movie Nights Highlight Summer at Pawtucket’s Slater Mill
- LIVE: Shekarchi Says General Assembly Leadership Close To Budget Resolution
- LIVE: Williams Explains His $3 Million Lincoln Library Donation
- LIVE: Hilton Providence General Manager Discusses New Residence Inn
- LIVE: Nenner Says Gurney’s Newport Spent $12 Million on Rebranding & Renovating the Property
- LIVE: Hartley talks about Rhode Island’s 1904 World Fair Connections
- LIVE: Working on Walking’s Silva Brings Awareness to Spinal Muscular Atrophy
- LIVE: Project 401’s Maldonado on “Honoring & Appreciating Women” Saturday at Riverside Park