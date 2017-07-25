LIVE: Athenæum’s Burriesci Says “A Hunger For Humanities” Led To Record Breaking Year

Matt Burriesci, Executive Director of the Providence Athenæum says it is “a hunger for humanities based programing” that has led to a record breaking year in fundraising, membership and visitors at the library.

In the face of cultural shifts, Burriesci says they’ve focused on trying fill the humanities content space through programing featuring significant literature, philosophy and historic based discussions.

Burriesci also credits creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere at one of the cities oldest surviving cultural institutions. That helped them to bring programing including New York Times bestselling authors, artists, historians and a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet.

The library hosts around 120 public programs a year and coming in 2017, Burriesci says curators from African American History Museum will be guests as well as Stuart Whitehurst from Antiques Roadshow.



