LIVE: Athenæum’s Burriesci On Expanding and Preserving Special Collections

Matt Burriesci, Executive Director of the Providence Athenæum says thanks to a generous donation, they are thrilled the Athenæum can conserve and build their special collections.

Burriesci says for the first time in the Athenæum’s recent history, they can proactively add to the rare collections.

Burriesci says they have purchased three of 14 missing colored bird plates from the Description de l'Égypte, which are now on display in the Philbrick Rare Book Room as part of the Observing Nature exhibition running through June 17.

Burriesci also says they have restored the 1873 Richmond Fountain to operation. The Athenæum will host an open house and garden party on May 20 from 2-4 p.m. to celebrate the fountain’s relaunch, and all are welcome.



