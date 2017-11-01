LIVE: AS220 Artistic Director Rivera on her Puerto Rico-Inspired FANTASY ISLAND

First launched at AS220 in the summer, long before Hurricane Maria ravaged the island of Puerto Rico, Artistic Director Shey Rivera Rios ’ interactive exhibit called FANTASY ISLAND was presented to “create awareness and educate folks here in the U.S. about the economic and socio-political condition of Puerto Rico.”

The immersive multi-media installation leads viewers into a real estate office selling luxury property in Puerto Rico. The re-created office is set inside a black & white grid utilizing video monitors showing computerized GIFs and showcases a performance by journalist/photographer Huáscar Robles who plays the role of the Real Estate Agent in the piece.

FANTASY ISLAND is currently showing at the Loisaida Arts Center in New York, and Rivera has noted a difference in response since the devastation of Hurricane Maria and the controversial response by President Trump.

“The art has taken a different role, before yes, it was about conversation and education, but now it's about galvanizing people and helping to support the efforts that other artists and other community organizers are doing.”

FANTASY ISLAND will be showing until November 18, more info on Rivera and her work can be found here.



Related Slideshow: 24 Ways to Go Green This Fall - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.