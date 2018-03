LIVE: Artistic Director, Kevin Broccoli on Epic Theater’s Edgy Upcoming Season

A RI staple for innovative and creative theatrical work, Epic Theater, recently announced another ambitious season of 10 plays for its 2018-19 season.

The season will include a range of modern plays mixed with some classics, and even an original play written by Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli himself.

Broccoli chose plays for this season that make an impact and push the envelope, dealing with issues that mirror the concerns of our current social climate, and says he’s looking forward to presenting plays like “The Mother--- with the Hat” by Stephen Adly Guirgis, which tackles the subject of addiction, and the female character-driven “The House of Bernarda Alba,” by Federico Garcia Lorca.

Learn more about Epic Theater HERE.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.