LIVE: A&J Bakery Now Offering Vegan Goods Among Allergen Friendly Foods

Amy Hitzemann, co-owner of the dedicated nut and gluten-free A&J Bakery in Cranston, says their goal is to ensure the safety and satisfaction of people who come in to buy goods.

“For us, it started with the child coming in and feeling normal,” says Hitzemann.

Hitzemann went on to explain she has a gluten and an egg allergy herself so her husband, who does the baking at A&J Bakery, is continuously trying to make and create “more items for more people to eat and enjoy so no one notices the difference.”

For spring holidays, such as St. Joseph’s Day, Hitzemann says they have gluten-free zeppoles. They also have several sweets for Easter, and recently debuted vegan pastries.

Hitzemann, who works as a school teacher at Davies Career and Technical High School in Lincoln, says the Cranston bakery focuses on creating delicious products that don’t contain the top eight food allergens.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.