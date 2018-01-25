LIVE: AirbnbWATCH’s Windsor on Super Bowl Price Gauging by Hosts

Lauren Windsor with the AirbnbWATCH campaign appeared on GoLocal LIVE to discuss the group's latest report on price gouging at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis -- and what the group is looking to achieve by bringing it to light.

READ: AirbnbWATCH Report

Windsor, who is the Executive Director of American Family Voices spoke to the findings with GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle.

According to AirbnbWATCH:

"The report reveals nightly rates for many Airbnb rentals increasing by thousands of dollars per night stay. One two-bedroom apartment in downtown Minneapolis, which normally rents for $75 per night, is advertising a $5,000 per night rate for Super Bowl weekend.

A typical three-night stay at this apartment would cost a total of $311 but the same length of stay during Super Bowl weekend would cost more than $15,000."



“Airbnb’s price gouging is a dream killer for many football fans hoping to go to the game or other Super Bowl events in Minneapolis,” said Windsor.

“Permitting their hosts to raise rent by these astronomical rates, Airbnb will also hurt Minneapolis small businesses and vendors as visitors will have less disposable income to spend while in the city for Super Bowl weekend.”



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.