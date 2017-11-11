LIVE: Air Force Veteran Hood On Need For Increasing Veteran Representation

Brown University student and Air Force veteran Tristan Hood says Brown has done a lot of work over the past year to improve services for their growing student veteran community.

Hood, who completed two tours of duty in Baghdad in 2008 and 2010 says Brown has made good progress, working on relationships between veterans and students. This follows the incident prior to Veterans' Day in 2016, in which students trashed American flags placed on campus for an event.

Hood says it’s hard to find progress elsewhere because there is a lack of veteran representation in the workforce, on college campuses and in Congress.

He says in order to improve current status for veterans, there needs to be higher veteran enrollment rates at secondary schools and an increase in veteran political representation.

