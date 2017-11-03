LIVE: Adams Explores Relationship of Labor and Currency Through Art

Providence-based artist Kelli Rae Adams utilizes clay to create both functional art and installation-based works.

She says her work examines current economic systems and explores relationships to labor, currency, and value.

Adams work has been exhibited nationally and internationally. She began studying ceramics in Japan, where she apprenticed over a period of five years.

Adam’s current show, “Curing Time: In Pursuit of Preservation & Sustenance’” is on display at World’s Fair Gallery in Providence.



