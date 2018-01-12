LIVE: Actress Huffman Performs “I’m Too Fat For This Show” at Prov. Improv Guild

Actor, writer and comedian Kate Huffman will perform her solo show “I’m Too Fat For This Show” January 12 and 13 at the Providence Improve Guild.

Huffman says the show is based on her personal experience of two decades living with an Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder-induced eating disorder.

Through 18 characters and multi-media effects, Huffman says she explores clinical topics, chronic pain and the toll it took on her, all while encouraging laughter and empathy from the audience.

With experience in film, television, and theater, Huffman has acted on network shows such as Fresh Off the Boat and Castle. She most recently won the Encore Producers’ Award for “I’m Too Fat For This Show.”

Tickets to the performance are $15. Providence Improv Guild is located at 393 Broad Street.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.