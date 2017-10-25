LIVE: Actor/Singer Tobias Andrews on Leading Role in Academy Players’ ’Bridges of Madison County’

Academy Players presents the Rhode Island premiere of the Tony Award Winning Musical “Bridges of Madison County”, based on the 1992 novel of the same name, and stars local actor/sInger Tobias Andrews as Robert Kincaid.

Andrews, who is a graduate of the prestigious Julliard School and a multi-instrumentalist, performs music regularly as Music Director for St. Anthony Church and Church of the Presentation in North Providence, is making a return to the stage in this dramatic role.

The musical features an award-winning score by Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years) and is presented in an intimate, immersive setting, making this production a unique experience.

