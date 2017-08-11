LIVE: 9 Tips To Organize Your Email

Is your email stressing you out? Organizing and efficiency expert Kristin MacRae of Organizing in RI says it doesn’t have to. Here are nine tips help get rid of the electronic clutter.

1. Get rid of the backlog. Your inbox should be used as a to-do list. “There shouldn’t be anything in your inbox that doesn’t need attention,” MacRae says, “clean out your inbox and use your folders.”

2. Create a process for incoming emails.

3. Unsubscribe. If you don’t need it or read it, unsubscribe.

4. Delete. “If the email isn’t useful to you and you don’t need to refer to it again, don’t let it clog up your inbox. Delete it immediately,” MacRae says. If you know it’s an email that you never want to receive again, unsubscribe.

5. Utilize folders. Create folders for categories that are used often. Once a year, make a plan to purge these folders.

6. File. If you don’t have time to read an email, but you want to get to it at a later date, MacRae suggests utilizing folders and file it. Don’t leave the email hanging in your in box.

7. Print out the important ones.

8. Sending emails. When you’re inbox gets organized MacRae says it’s time to start thinking about your “sending” habits. Think before you hit reply all.

9. Pick up the phone. While email can be quick, MacRae says it may be more efficient and productive to pick up the phone and have a conversation rather than sending multiple emails.

Related Slideshow: 5 Organizing Blunders

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.