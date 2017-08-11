LIVE: 9 Tips To Organize Your Email
Friday, August 11, 2017
1. Get rid of the backlog. Your inbox should be used as a to-do list. “There shouldn’t be anything in your inbox that doesn’t need attention,” MacRae says, “clean out your inbox and use your folders.”
2. Create a process for incoming emails.
3. Unsubscribe. If you don’t need it or read it, unsubscribe.
4. Delete. “If the email isn’t useful to you and you don’t need to refer to it again, don’t let it clog up your inbox. Delete it immediately,” MacRae says. If you know it’s an email that you never want to receive again, unsubscribe.
5. Utilize folders. Create folders for categories that are used often. Once a year, make a plan to purge these folders.
6. File. If you don’t have time to read an email, but you want to get to it at a later date, MacRae suggests utilizing folders and file it. Don’t leave the email hanging in your in box.
7. Print out the important ones.
8. Sending emails. When you’re inbox gets organized MacRae says it’s time to start thinking about your “sending” habits. Think before you hit reply all.
9. Pick up the phone. While email can be quick, MacRae says it may be more efficient and productive to pick up the phone and have a conversation rather than sending multiple emails.
Related Slideshow: 5 Organizing Blunders
Avoid these mistakes and your project will take less time than you expected. You won’t be as stressed or as overwhelmed as you anticipated. You will be amazed at what you have accomplished. You will be motivated and energized to tackle another project.
Not planning ahead
Getting organized is a process and you have to have a plan on how to conquer your project. You can’t tear apart an entire room all at once. You need to break the project down into small pieces. Plan to tackle your project in 3-hour increments. If you work longer than 3 hours at a time, you are setting yourself up for burnout. Plan ahead to try to avoid distractions and stay focused.
Purchasing the incorrect supplies
I know you are excited to get organized, but don’t rush out to the store and purchase products just because you like the way they look. Get organized first. Figure out what you need to contain, and then purchase your container to match the items you need it to hold.
Click here for more on choosing the right container.
Not letting others know about your system
Once you set up the organized system, you have to get everybody in your home on board. Show them the systems and how you are going to function with this system going forward. Label everything if you must, so everybody gets in the habit of putting items away. Remember, the simpler the system, the easier it’s going to be to maintain.
Need help creating those systems? Go here.
Not maximizing your space
Use every inch of space and use it well. Take everything out of the area you are organizing. You can’t get a clear visual of the space if it is filled with clutter. Shifting items around is not going to work.
Kristin Carcieri-MacRae
Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, the founder and owner of Organizing in RI, has always enjoyed finding creative ways to streamline the environment around her. She has appeared on air on Patricia Raskin's Positive Business Radio and her articles have been published in the Rhode Island Small Business Journal and New England Home Life. Kristin's CD, Organizing Basics, is a 1-hour guide for the person who wants to get organized but doesn't know where to start. She is also available for organizing workshops. Tune into her weekly radio show, Organize, Energize! on Mondays at 8:30am on www.talkstreamradio.com.
