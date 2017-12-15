LIVE: 8th Ranked PC Women’s Hockey Eyes National Tournament

The latest rankings, as of December 11, from U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today Hockey Magazine put the Friars at 8/9 in Division One Women’s Poll.

Alanna Serviss, a senior goalie on the team, says it’s inspiring to play with this group of women, and they have big goals for the rest of the season.

“We’re focusing on getting to the National Tournament,” Serviss says, “we as a team really believe we can win Hockey East and we can get to the National Tournament.”

The Friars head into the holiday break and return to play Brown University in a battle for the Mayor’s Cup on January 2 at Schneider Arena.

For more news on Women’s Friar Hockey, follow them on Twitter.

Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.