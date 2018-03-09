LIVE: 8 Reasons You Need To Declutter With MacRae of Organizing in RI
Friday, March 09, 2018
Here are eight reasons you need to declutter.
1.Decision making gets easier.
2. You’ll have more free time.
3. You’ll be more focused.
4. It will cut down on cleaning time.
5. You’ll create positive energy in your home.
6. You’ll find money.
7. You’ll save money.
8. Helps with moving.
Related Slideshow: 10 Areas You Find Most Challenging to Get Organized
Paper in any form
This was the most challenging space! 91% of people surveyed stated paper was their biggest headache. Just because we are in this digital age, people think paper is going to disappear. As long as we have mail, and paper at work, kid’s school papers, etc., paper is going to be around for a very long time. We need to develop systems to organize and maintain our paper clutter.
Closets
To stay on top of an organized closet, you should be emptying your closet twice a year. Switch your closets in the spring and fall. This will force you to take inventory of the contents of the closet. You’ll never know what’s hiding in the back corners of your closet unless you take everything out.
Kitchen
When was the last time you emptied your entire food closet down to bare shelves? I asked this question at my last presentation and not one person could remember. Some said the last time their food pantry was empty was when they first moved in and others stated it had been years. Have garbage bags on hand. In every kitchen I organize, we throw out at least three garbage bags of expired food.
Basement
This is the black hole of the house. If an item doesn’t have a home, it usually gets thrown in the basement on a shelf. You’ll walk into the basement one day and wonder how did it get so bad? The first thing you need to do in the basement is declutter, then categorize items and then decide how you want to function going forward. Measure your space and choose shelving units that will fit what you need to hold. Block off 3 hours and don’t leave the basement during that time. Staying in the room will keep you focused.
Garage
The garage is an area similar to the basement. The garage tends to be a drop spot for outdoor items and usually there isn’t any organization. Most tend to regret not organizing the garage when they find they can’t park their cars in the garage in the winter months when it’s snowing. Put this project on your to-do list this fall.
Office at work
Most will say they don’t have time to tackle this area, but think about the time you are wasting by not being organized. The office can be challenging for some because you have paper, closet space, desk space and bookshelves. Most get overwhelmed and stressed just thinking about tackling this space. They think it’s easier to function this way than to actually tackle the project.
Attic
Another one of those black holes like the basement. You rarely venture into the attic and you continue to toss items in there that don’t have a home. The garage, basement and attic are really challenging areas because you don’t spend much time in them. Think about how you want to function in these spaces. Streamline and maximize this space. This room should have a purpose.
Linen closets
When items are just thrown into this closet without being contained, chaos will ensue. Empty the entire closet, categorize, itemize and then measure the space. Purchase containers to match the space and what you have to hold. It’s all about maximizing space in this closet and being able to put your hand on something without moving five other items out of the way.
Photos
This is a tough project even for people who are organized. Memorabilia items and photos are a challenge because as you go through them, you tend to reminisce. Save this for the last project on your list of areas to organize. Once you begin, just focus on tossing and keeping and then reminisce when the decluttering process is completed.
Related Articles
- Thursday on LIVE: PC Professor Williams, Filmmaker Fitch, Hypnotist Santos Jr.
- LIVE: Residential Property’s Lapides: Goal is $1 Billion in Sales in 2018
- LIVE: PC’s Williams Says Predatory Bacteria Could Be Alternative to Antibiotics
- LIVE: Filmmaker Fitch On The Social Change “Island Soldier” Documentary Made
- LIVE: Cumberland’s Santos Jr. Helps Others Through Hypnosis
- Wednesday on LIVE: Italian Winemaker Rivetti, Former Obama Advisor Coderre & Whitcomb
- LIVE: Historian Wood On Founding Fathers Adams & Jefferson’s Contentious Friendship
- Tuesday on LIVE: Historian Wood, PPS’s Runyon & Professor Lawless
- LIVE: Great Gadget Deals With CNET’s Cheapskate Broida
- LIVE: PPS’s Runyon Looks to Prioritize Saving Industrial Trust Building In 2018
- LIVE: American University’s Lawless Talks Kushner, Hicks, Lewinsky, and More
- Ruggerio on LIVE: I’m Open to Revised PawSox Legislation
- Friday on LIVE: The Hodgetwins, Actor Ricardo, Filmmaker Overton
- LIVE: The Woman Project Strives To Make Change Through Art
- LIVE: NASA’s Arcand On Using Virtual Reality To Walk Among Stars
- LIVE: RI Latino PAC’s Molina Flynn: Next Steps for DACA & 3,000+ Dreamers in RI
- Wednesday on LIVE: Secretary of State Gorbea, PC Men’s Hockey Coach Leaman & The Taste
- Thursday on LIVE: Nutritionist Mulligan, Art Educator Carpentier, Organizing Expert MacRae
- LIVE: Lawless on Conway’s Hatch Act Violation, Nunberg’s Bizarre Behavior, & Hope Hicks’ Prospects
- LIVE: Tenor, Tomlinson, on Upcoming “Tomorrow’s Stars Today” Concert
- LIVE: Broadway Actor, Ricardo, on Beautiful: A Carole King Musical Tour
- Monday on LIVE: Film Critic Randolph, Soloist Tomlinson & Business Monday
- LIVE: Artistic Director, Kevin Broccoli on Epic Theater’s Edgy Upcoming Season
- Tuesday on LIVE: NASA’s Arcand, PPAC’s Singleton & Lawyer Molina Flynn On Next Steps for DACA
- Friday on LIVE: Journalist Crouse, SCLT’s DeVos, & Vintage Pet Rescue