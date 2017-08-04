LIVE: 6 Things To Do While Preparing For A Move

“If you want to have a seamless, stress-free move, then you need to get a plan together and then put it into motion,” says organizing and efficiency expert Kristin MacRae.

The owner of Organizing in RI says being pro-active and planning ahead will help streamline your move. She suggest doing these six things while preparing to move.

Declutter and organize every closet in your home

Declutter and organize your kitchen

Get rid of anything that is a dust collector

Declutter and organize your children’s rooms

Declutter and organize your bedroom

Think about How much do you really need to take with you?

Bonus Tip: MacRae says do a mental dump of everything you need to do before moving. Write down a list or put things on a calendar to help you set up a plan. This way you can be more organized for the moving process.

