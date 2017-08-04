LIVE: 6 Things To Do While Preparing For A Move
Friday, August 04, 2017
The owner of Organizing in RI says being pro-active and planning ahead will help streamline your move. She suggest doing these six things while preparing to move.
- Declutter and organize every closet in your home
- Declutter and organize your kitchen
- Get rid of anything that is a dust collector
- Declutter and organize your children’s rooms
- Declutter and organize your bedroom
- Think about How much do you really need to take with you?
Bonus Tip: MacRae says do a mental dump of everything you need to do before moving. Write down a list or put things on a calendar to help you set up a plan. This way you can be more organized for the moving process.
Related Slideshow: Organize + Energize: 2016 Year in Review
6 Productivity Habits My Parents Taught Me When I Was Young
When both parents are disorganized at home, most of the time, their kids are following in their footsteps. The organizational skill set never gets passed down to the kids. If the kids see that it’s ok for mom and dad to live in disorganized spaces, then they believe it’s ok for them too! If you feel you can’t transfer that skill set to your kids, it may be time to call in a professional to help them with the process. You’ll be amazed at how much the kids love the process! I was fortunate to grow up with 2 parents that were organized, efficient and productive. Here are some of the habits they taught me.
6 Reasons You Need to Declutter
Most of my clients think I’m going to come over and tell them that they have to throw out all of their stuff. This is not true. My goal is to get you to become more efficient and productive. If there are things in your home that are no longer useful to you, we have a discussion about them before we get rid of anything. That being said, you have to declutter if you want to move forward. Here are 6 reasons you need to declutter.
Is Your Cluttered Bedroom Killing Your Mood?
How’s the ambiance in your bedroom these days? Clutter in the bedroom is a definite mood killer. You want your bedroom to be a place of serenity, relaxation, and a place to just unwind. Get the paper piles, piles of clothes, toys, bins, and other clutter out of the room and watch the magic happen. Interested? Read how clutter is killing your mood.
Are Your Magazines Collecting Dust?
If you have magazines that are collecting dust, it’s time to throw them out. You may be surprised at how old they are! Again, magazines collecting dust in the bedroom aren’t good for the chi in the room or any other room in the home. Here are some tips on how to control the magazines that enter your home.
PHOTO: Lifehacks.org
Are Your Kids Following Your Lead and Becoming Disorganized?
I love to see kids thrive in an organized home and as discussed in the first slide, it can be difficult to do that if the adults in the home are living in chaos. Watch how you take care of your spaces and see if you’re kids are picking up on your habits. Are your kids picking up on your disorganized habits?
5 Things to do After You've Organized Your Office
You’ve organized your office, now what? It takes work to maintain it. Six months down the road, you don’t want to end up working in disorganized chaos again, right? Put the work in and you’ll find you’re saving time, money, and you’ll be more efficient and productive. Here are 5 things to do after you’ve organized your office.
Related Articles
- LIVE: Project 401’s Maldonado on “Honoring & Appreciating Women” Saturday at Riverside Park
- LIVE: Free Outdoor Movie Nights Highlight Summer at Pawtucket’s Slater Mill
- LIVE: Berman Teaches Kids To Code With Pocket Sized Computer
- LIVE: Athenæum’s Burriesci Says “A Hunger For Humanities” Led To Record Breaking Year
- LIVE: Morris Brings His Indie Rock Group, The Unlikely Candidates, to Providence
- LIVE: The 21st Flickers’ RI International Film Fest Offers New Events Throughout The State
- LIVE: The Broadway Blog’s Matthew Wexler — Broadway News
- LIVE: Local Stylist, Rodrigues Has Style Tips on Transitioning Wardrobe for Fall
- LIVE: Verdi Films Produces “Man in Red Bandana” Documentary on 9/11 Hero
- LIVE: Save The Bay’s Sabato Gives Ways To Help Keep Narragansett Bay Clean
- LIVE: Composer, Pianist and Bandleader Burton Talks Newport Jazz Festival
- LIVE: Jazz Pianist Marilyn Crispell, Solo Performance at Newport Jazz Fest
- LIVE: Kaleidoscope Theater Celebrates 40 Seasons of Theater for RI’s Children
- LIVE: Teen Author Alston Inspires Girls To Pursue Career in STEM Fields
- LIVE: Trinity Rep Offers Limited Flash Sale of “A Christmas Carol” Tickets
- LIVE: RI Native Musician Nico Franc on His “Homegrown Tour”
- LIVE: New Restaurant and Club Concept to Open “Rec Room PVD”
- LIVE: Blueprint 5 Hosts Pop-Up With Supreme Apparel Through August
- LIVE: Camp BraveHeart Helps Families Cope With Loss of Loved Ones
- LIVE: RI Blogger’s Geaber Talks Things to do in August