LIVE: 5 Ways Dungeons & Dragons Makes You A Better Person With Writer Gilsdorf

Providence-based writer Ethan Gilsdorf says the fantasy-based role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons is good for you, and he’ll be teaching three sessions designed for young people over school vacation week at the Rochambeau Library in Providence.

“The kids will learn about teamwork, problem-solving, storytelling, and using their creativity and imagination, and no digital screens are involved whatsoever,” Gilsdorf says.



Gilsdorf is the author of Fantasy Freaks and Gaming Geeks and the TEDx presenter of "Why Dungeons & Dragons is Good for You (In Real Life).

He recently wrote a piece for ideas.ted.com about how playing Dungeons & Dragons helped make him a better person.

Here are the five takeaways he discussed on LIVE:

1. You’ll get to be part of a team.

2. You’ll learn how to solve your way out of anything.

3. You’ll grow in character.

4. You’ll gain empathy for others.

5. You’ll tap into one of the greatest talents of all: your imagination.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.