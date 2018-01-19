LIVE: 30 Minute Organizing Projects With MacRae of Organizing in RI
Friday, January 19, 2018
“Starting with small projects will get you and your family ready to tackle larger ones,” MacRae says, “it’s a great time to introduce the kids to the organizing skill set.”
Here are 12 spaces you can declutter in about 30 minutes:
1. Shoes
2. Hair Accessories
3. Kids games
4. Winter coats
5. Under the bed
6. Magazines
7. Spices
8. Makeup
9. Underwear Drawer
10. Under the bathroom sink
11. Pets
12. Desk Drawer
Related Slideshow: 10 Areas You Find Most Challenging to Get Organized
Paper in any form
This was the most challenging space! 91% of people surveyed stated paper was their biggest headache. Just because we are in this digital age, people think paper is going to disappear. As long as we have mail, and paper at work, kid’s school papers, etc., paper is going to be around for a very long time. We need to develop systems to organize and maintain our paper clutter.
Closets
To stay on top of an organized closet, you should be emptying your closet twice a year. Switch your closets in the spring and fall. This will force you to take inventory of the contents of the closet. You’ll never know what’s hiding in the back corners of your closet unless you take everything out.
Kitchen
When was the last time you emptied your entire food closet down to bare shelves? I asked this question at my last presentation and not one person could remember. Some said the last time their food pantry was empty was when they first moved in and others stated it had been years. Have garbage bags on hand. In every kitchen I organize, we throw out at least three garbage bags of expired food.
Basement
This is the black hole of the house. If an item doesn’t have a home, it usually gets thrown in the basement on a shelf. You’ll walk into the basement one day and wonder how did it get so bad? The first thing you need to do in the basement is declutter, then categorize items and then decide how you want to function going forward. Measure your space and choose shelving units that will fit what you need to hold. Block off 3 hours and don’t leave the basement during that time. Staying in the room will keep you focused.
Garage
The garage is an area similar to the basement. The garage tends to be a drop spot for outdoor items and usually there isn’t any organization. Most tend to regret not organizing the garage when they find they can’t park their cars in the garage in the winter months when it’s snowing. Put this project on your to-do list this fall.
Office at work
Most will say they don’t have time to tackle this area, but think about the time you are wasting by not being organized. The office can be challenging for some because you have paper, closet space, desk space and bookshelves. Most get overwhelmed and stressed just thinking about tackling this space. They think it’s easier to function this way than to actually tackle the project.
Attic
Another one of those black holes like the basement. You rarely venture into the attic and you continue to toss items in there that don’t have a home. The garage, basement and attic are really challenging areas because you don’t spend much time in them. Think about how you want to function in these spaces. Streamline and maximize this space. This room should have a purpose.
Linen closets
When items are just thrown into this closet without being contained, chaos will ensue. Empty the entire closet, categorize, itemize and then measure the space. Purchase containers to match the space and what you have to hold. It’s all about maximizing space in this closet and being able to put your hand on something without moving five other items out of the way.
Photos
This is a tough project even for people who are organized. Memorabilia items and photos are a challenge because as you go through them, you tend to reminisce. Save this for the last project on your list of areas to organize. Once you begin, just focus on tossing and keeping and then reminisce when the decluttering process is completed.
Related Articles
- LIVE: 6 Ways To Get Organized In The New Year
- Thursday on LIVE: USA Women’s Hockey Capt. Duggan & DOC Director A.T. Wall
- LIVE: Actress Huffman Performs “I’m Too Fat For This Show” at Prov. Improv Guild
- LIVE: Whitcomb on Brown’s Care New England Play and Why Oprah Won’t Run
- Friday on LIVE: Emerge Political Director Gholar & Kreger of Luluna Kombucha
- LIVE: New England Tech’s Sherman on Top 20 U.S. News and World Report Ranking
- Wednesday on LIVE: Darrell West, Artist Burko, & Cassell of Blount Fine Foods
- LIVE: U.S. Olympian Hamlin on Historic Career & 2018 Winter Games
- LIVE: Rhode Island Original Supports Community Fitness With Each Sale
- LIVE: COAAST Founder Talks Addiction Support, & Owning Our Story
- LIVE: RI Black Storytellers Celebrates its 20th Annual Funda Festival
- LIVE: Rhode Island’s “State of Corrections”—Retiring Head of Prisons A.T. Wall
- LIVE: Emerge America’s Gholar on Surge of Women Running For Political Office
- LIVE: Needtobreathe’s Lovelace Creates Family Friendly Music on Solo Album
- LIVE: “Visible Cloth, Invisible Bodies” Art Exhibit at URI Focuses on RI’s Ties to Slavery
- Wednesday on LIVE: Mionetto USA’s MacLeod, Chen of Ken’s Ramen & Nevel of RI-Israel Collaborative
- LIVE: RI-Israel Collaborative’s Nevel on Upcoming “Doing Business in Israel” Event at Bryant
- Thursday on LIVE: Social Enterprise Greenhouse & Lastrina of Knead Donuts
- Tuesday on LIVE: NEEDTOBREATHE’s Lovelace & RI Democratic Party’s Olasanoye
- LIVE: Providence-Based Writer Hartnett On Novel “Rabbit Cake”
- LIVE: Luluna Kombucha Co-Owner Kreger On Brewing Kombucha In RI
- LIVE: Raptakis on PawSox Vote, Line-Item Veto Legislation, and More
- LIVE: Regunberg on Single-Payer Legislation & Addressing High Costs of Prescription Drugs
- Monday on LIVE: NYT Bestselling Author Finn, Stokes of RI Black Heritage Society
- Friday on LIVE: Hobson of the ILLUSIONISTS, James-Gómez of RI for Community & Justice