LIVE: 3 Ways To Maintain Your Running Goals With Rancourt Of Rhode Races
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Here are three steps to maintaining a running your routine in 2018:
1. Check-in
Rancourt says to make a plan and set goals. She says it’s important to continuously check in with yourself and that plan— it’s also ok to have some distractions.
2.Fight the mental battle
Whether you are fighting against motivation, nerves or time, Rancourt says the idea of “mind over matter” and positive self-talk can help push you through a workout.
3. Maintain the habit
To maintain the habit, Rancourt says to remember to cross-train by doing yoga, swimming or try group fitness. Cross training will also help with burnout.
Related Slideshow: The 7 Best Health and Fitness Apps
Here is a list of some of the most obsession worthy health apps.
MapMyRun
MapMyRun is the number one selling running app for a reason: it is easy to use, offers community support if you want it, and tracks and stores your exact routes for you. If you are training for a race or a serious runner, users say that the extra perks in the upgraded paid version are well worth it.
Made for iPhone, Android and Blackberry
MyFitnessPal
MyFitnessPal seems to be the clear favorite amongst everyone polled. It is helpful not only for the fitness tracking aspect, but everyone polled mentioned how much they loved the food/diet aspect as well. From carb counting for diabetics to recipe ideas to complement your fitness goals, users love this app.
Made for iPhone and Android
JeFit
JeFit is another fitness app that has rave reviews. It not only tracks progress for you, but offers a huge database of workouts. While many apps offer community support, JeFit allows you to sync workouts with friends who use the app, offering a (real) virtual buddy system.
Made for iPhone and Android
Strava
Strava gets the highest mark of all the cycling apps. While it is also great for runners, the cyclers seem particularly inclined towards the fierce competition that can be ignited by this app. You can track all of your rides via GPS, then you can compare your efforts to those logged by others in the community on the same stretch of road. You can also join ongoing challenges that can net you great prizes (in addition to bragging rights).
Made for iPhone and Android
YogaStudio
YogaStudio gets the top vote for Yoga apps. It has a lengthy collection of full class-length videos available at your fingertips. Unlike many other apps, this one also allows you to customize your own video yoga class. All of the poses are done by qualified yoga instructors, and you can find classes suitable for all levels of yogis.
Made for iPhone only
SimplyBeing
SimplyBeing meditation app offers the best of both worlds. You can choose to run this app as a background for your meditation with soothing music or natural sounds that run for a set amount of time. Conversely, for those of you who have trouble focusing during meditation, you can choose a soothing voice-guided meditation.
Made for iPhone and Android
Fooducate
Fooducate is an app all about educating people so that they make healthier food choices. Although not perfect, this app is easy to use (you can even take pictures of bar codes to instantly find foods in their database). It gives food a letter grade, tells you the pluses and minuses, and gives you better ranked alternatives. You can also use it as a weight loss tool by tracking your daily calories.
Made for iPhone and Android
Related Articles
- LIVE: ‘Black Panther’ Wipes Away ‘Birth of a Nation’ Stereotypes, Says RI’s Andrade-Watkins
- LIVE: Spring Fashion & Fortier Launches New Italian Lines At Blueprint 5
- LIVE: Foolproof Brewing Company Expands Outside of New England
- Tuesday on LIVE: Five For Fighting’s Ondrasik and Historian Andrade-Watkins
- LIVE: John Ondrasik of Five For Fighting Coming to Greenwich Odeum
- LIVE: NYT Bestselling Author Bloom On New Book “White Houses”
- LIVE: Graham Was “Right Man at Right Time,” Says Council of Churches’ Anderson
- LIVE: MIT Researcher Romeo On Importance Of Having Conversations With Children
- LIVE: Lilian Calderon’s Lawyer Harris Talks Next Steps, After ICE Defended Detention
- LIVE: URI Researcher Engelhart On Impacts Of A Sinking State & Rising Sea Levels
- LIVE: Providence Teachers Union Head Blasts Trump’s Guns in Schools Proposal
- Monday on LIVE: Country Artist Lamantia, Decider’s Zalben & Business Monday
- LIVE: Public Art Organization, The Avenue Concept, on Ccopacatty’s Kennedy Plaza Installation
- Friday on LIVE: Designer Artise, URI Professor Engelhart, & Speech Therapist Romeo
- LIVE: RI Coalition Against Gun Violence’s Finn On Banning Assault Weapons
- Thursday on LIVE: Vocalist Michael Andrew, Journalist Flock, & Indivisible RI’s Graham
- LIVE: Bandleader Andrew Honors American Music in FirstWorks Gershwin Songbook
- LIVE: Journalist/Author Flock On New Book “The Heart Is A Shifting Sea”
- LIVE: Graham of Indivisible RI Discusses Major Anti-Trump Rally at RI State House on Sat.
- Wednesday on LIVE: Bestselling Author Bloom, Cartoonist Parisi, & Rep. Amore Talks Guards at Schools
- LIVE: Feinberg Talks About Celebrating the Oscars at Flicker’s Red Carpet Experience
- LIVE: Lawless on McConnell’s GOP Predictions, Russian Bots, & Student Walkouts Post-Florida
- LIVE: GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Morgan Questions “Where Fung Stands” on LIVE
- LIVE: “Off The Mark” Cartoonist Parisi On Career and “Marty Pants” Book Series
- LIVE: New TV Shows This Spring & What To Watch With Decider’s Zalben