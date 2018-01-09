LIVE: 3-Steps To Starting A Running Routine in 2018

Susan Rancourt, Co-Founder, and CFO of the running event group Rhode Races , says starting a running routine can be difficult, and maintaining it can be even challenging if you aren’t prepared.

Rancourt has three steps to successfully starting, and maintaining a running routine in 2018.

1. Getting Started

Rancourt says starting can be tough so it’s helpful to formulate a plan. She says consult apps, running clubs, find a friend or online or running group to help get you started. She also suggests committing to a race to help hold you accountable.

2.Your first runs.

For your first runs, Rancourt says walk and run in intervals. To help build your fitness, make small attainable goals and gradually increase over time.

3. Maintain the habit.

Rancourt says nothing will get you out the door like some new workout gear, so use that as an incentive to run. She also emphasizes crosstraining, saying you’ll be a stronger runner if you don’t run every day.



