LIVE: 12-Year-Old Singer Soraiya Uses Her Musical Talent to Help Communities

With talent and wisdom well beyond her years, 12-year-old singer, Soraiya has found a way to use her passion for music to help people in need by being the spokesperson for the non-profit organization, Carita’s Smile.

The RI based singer was first introduced to the organization when she was asked to perform for some fundraising events, and says she is proud to be the spokesperson for an organization that helps to “put smiles on people’s faces."

Soraiya, who is determined to become a professional singer and performer when she grows up, wrote an original song called “Carita’s Smile” that she performs locally to help gain awareness for the organization and what they do.

Keep up with Soraiya’s upcoming appearances HERE.

