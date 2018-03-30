LIVE: 12 Spring Projects You Can Organize In 30 Minutes Or Less

Organizing and efficiency expert Kristin MacRae of Organizing in RI says spring is a great time to bring new energy into your home.

If you get overwhelmed with big projects, MacRae says to start with small, easy to tackle projects.

To be successful, MacRae suggests planning ahead, limiting your distractions and putting that plan into motion.

Here are 12 projects to tackle this spring you can accomplish in 30 minutes or less.

1. Nightstand.

Once everything is off of the nightstand and clean it and reorganize.

2. Junk Drawer.

To get your junk drawer organized, MacRae says, keep "like items" together like batteries, pens and office supplies. She suggests purchasing drawer organizers to match the space.

3. Socks.

4. Business cards.

MacRae suggests going through your business cards and connecting with people on LinkedIn, adding important contacts into your email database. Or you can use a Rolodex.

5.Work bag.

Empty out your entire bag and categorize items.

6. Electronic cords.

7. First aid.

Check expiration dates and refill what you want in your kit. MacRae says to make sure everybody knows where the kit is located.

8. Water bottles

Create more space by decluttering what you don’t need.

9. Under kitchen sink.

MacRae suggests taking everything out under the kitchen sink, line the base and use bins to categorize and maximize space.

10. Wrapping paper.

11. Plants.

Go around the house and see how many plants are in need of care. MacRae says if you can’t nurse them back to health, toss them.

12. Trunk.

What car maintenance and emergency care kits do you have and what needs to be replaced?

Related Slideshow: 10 Areas You Find Most Challenging to Get Organized

Prev Next Paper in any form This was the most challenging space! 91% of people surveyed stated paper was their biggest headache. Just because we are in this digital age, people think paper is going to disappear. As long as we have mail, and paper at work, kid’s school papers, etc., paper is going to be around for a very long time. We need to develop systems to organize and maintain our paper clutter. Prev Next Closets To stay on top of an organized closet, you should be emptying your closet twice a year. Switch your closets in the spring and fall. This will force you to take inventory of the contents of the closet. You’ll never know what’s hiding in the back corners of your closet unless you take everything out. Prev Next Kitchen When was the last time you emptied your entire food closet down to bare shelves? I asked this question at my last presentation and not one person could remember. Some said the last time their food pantry was empty was when they first moved in and others stated it had been years. Have garbage bags on hand. In every kitchen I organize, we throw out at least three garbage bags of expired food. Prev Next Basement This is the black hole of the house. If an item doesn’t have a home, it usually gets thrown in the basement on a shelf. You’ll walk into the basement one day and wonder how did it get so bad? The first thing you need to do in the basement is declutter, then categorize items and then decide how you want to function going forward. Measure your space and choose shelving units that will fit what you need to hold. Block off 3 hours and don’t leave the basement during that time. Staying in the room will keep you focused. Prev Next Garage The garage is an area similar to the basement. The garage tends to be a drop spot for outdoor items and usually there isn’t any organization. Most tend to regret not organizing the garage when they find they can’t park their cars in the garage in the winter months when it’s snowing. Put this project on your to-do list this fall. Prev Next Office at work Most will say they don’t have time to tackle this area, but think about the time you are wasting by not being organized. The office can be challenging for some because you have paper, closet space, desk space and bookshelves. Most get overwhelmed and stressed just thinking about tackling this space. They think it’s easier to function this way than to actually tackle the project. Prev Next Kid’s rooms If your kids are over the age of 6, incorporate them in this process. If you don’t have the skill set to help them get organized, call in a professional to work one-on-one with them. If your kids are craving structure, it’s time for them to get organized. Prev Next Attic Another one of those black holes like the basement. You rarely venture into the attic and you continue to toss items in there that don’t have a home. The garage, basement and attic are really challenging areas because you don’t spend much time in them. Think about how you want to function in these spaces. Streamline and maximize this space. This room should have a purpose. Prev Next Linen closets When items are just thrown into this closet without being contained, chaos will ensue. Empty the entire closet, categorize, itemize and then measure the space. Purchase containers to match the space and what you have to hold. It’s all about maximizing space in this closet and being able to put your hand on something without moving five other items out of the way. Prev Next Photos This is a tough project even for people who are organized. Memorabilia items and photos are a challenge because as you go through them, you tend to reminisce. Save this for the last project on your list of areas to organize. Once you begin, just focus on tossing and keeping and then reminisce when the decluttering process is completed. Prev





































