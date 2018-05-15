“Legal Sports Report” Analyst Joins LIVE on Supreme Court Betting Decision
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
"Now that we're a bit out of the craziness, I am going to stop and admire what @OPReport created at Legal Sports Report. In 2014, it was a niche blog focused on daily fantasy. Today, the site had so much traffic it almost crashed. Fun ride to get here," Tweeted Gouker on Monday afternoon.
Gouker spoke to the implications both at the state level, as well as federal for the potential for Congressional regulation -- and more -- on LIVE.
RI Officials Weigh In
Following the decision on Monday, Rhode Island elected officials commented on the development - which Governor Gina Raimondo's budget was hinging on for revenue.
“I am pleased that the U.S. Supreme Court has made this ruling in time for us to consider sports betting in our state’s budget deliberations. I have been on record as supporting sports betting should it be ruled legal, and that day has now come. I look forward to finalizing the details," said Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello.
NCAA
“Today the United States Supreme Court issued a clear decision that PASPA is unconstitutional, reversing the lower courts that held otherwise. While we are still reviewing the decision to understand the overall implications to college sports, we will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction from the court.”
NBA
“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court opens the door for states to pass laws legalizing sports betting. We remain in favor of a federal framework that would provide a uniform approach to sports gambling in states that choose to permit it, but we will remain active in ongoing discussions with state legislatures. Regardless of the particulars of any future sports betting law, the integrity of our game remains our highest priority.”
MLB
“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court will have profound effects on Major League Baseball. As each state considers whether to allow sports betting, we will continue to seek the proper protections for our sport, in partnership with other professional sports. Our most important priority is protecting the integrity of our games. We will continue to support legislation that promotes air-tight coordination and partnerships between the state, the casino operators, and the governing bodies in sports toward that goal.”
MLB Players Assoc.
“The Court’s decision is monumental, with far-reaching implications for baseball players and the game we love. From complex intellectual property questions to the most basic issues of players safety, the realities of widespread sports betting must be addressed urgently and thoughtfully to avoid putting our sport’s integrity at risk as states proceed with legalization.”
NFL
"The NFL’s long-standing and unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of our game remains absolute. Congress has long recognized the potential harms posed by sports betting to the integrity of sporting contests and the public confidence in these events.
Given that history, we intend to call on Congress again, this time to enact a core regulatory framework for legalized sports betting. We also will work closely with our clubs to ensure that any state efforts that move forward in the meantime protect our fans and the integrity of our game."
NFLPA
"The Supreme Court’s decision today reaffirms our decision to collaborate with the other sports unions on the issues of player safety, integrity of our games and privacy and publicity rights. Our union will monitor developments closely and address the implications of this decision with the NFL, state legislators and other relevant stakeholders."
NHL
“The Supreme Court’s decision today paves the way to an entirely different landscape – one in which we have not previously operated. We will review our current practices and policies and decide whether adjustments are needed, and if so, what those adjustments will look like. It’s important to emphasize that the Supreme Court’s decision has no immediate impact on existing League rules relating to sports wagering, and particularly, wagering involving NHL games. So, while changes may be considered in the future, today’s decision does not directly impact the operation of the League or any of our Clubs in the short term.”
PGA Tour
“Following the Supreme Court’s ruling today, the PGA TOUR reiterates its support of the regulation of sports betting in a safe and responsible manner. We believe that regulation is the most effective way of ensuring integrity in competition, protecting consumers, engaging fans and generating revenue for government, operators, and leagues. We remain aligned with the NBA and MLB in this area, and we will continue with our collective efforts to work with legislators, regulators, operators, and others in the industry on regulation that serves the interests of all involved.”
FanDuel
“The Supreme Court’s decision, which paves the way for states to legalize sports betting, creates an enormous opportunity for FanDuel as our platform, brand, and customer base provide a unique and compelling foundation to meaningfully participate.
At our core, we’re a business that makes sports more exciting. In the same way we revolutionized fantasy sports, we will bring innovation to the sports betting space. This decision allows us to bring the passion and engagement we have seen among our users to new and expanded marketplaces and create a sports betting product that fans will love. FanDuel is and will continue to be the premier mobile destination for every sports fan.”
DraftKings
“Our mission has always been to bring fans closer to the sports they love and now, thanks to the wisdom of the Supreme Court, DraftKings will be able to harness our proven technology to provide our customers with innovative online sports betting products. This ruling gives us the ability to further diversify our product offerings and build on our unique capacity to drive fan engagement.”
