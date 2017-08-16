Lawless: Trump’s Handling of Charlottesville Will Cost Him in DC

Jennifer Lawless, the Director of the Women and Politics Institute in Washington, DC said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's initial reaction to the recent events in Charlottesville, VA will ultimately cost him, and his ability to push his policy agenda on Capitol Hill.

Lawless spoke to Trump, the special election in Alabama for former U.S. Senator Jeff Sessons' seat, and more on GoLocal LIVE on Tuesday.



Trump Rally in Warwick Rhode Island, April, 2016

