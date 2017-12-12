Kyle Rowley: Arena Football Star to Prepping the Next Generation of Players

This past Sunday more than 150 New England high school football players attended Kyle Rowley's inaugural East Coast Football 7-on-7 Showcase.

The one-day event was directed by Rowley, a record-breaking passer in the Arena Football League. He is a Brown University grad and former All-State quarterback and Super Bowl MVP at Bishop Hendricken High School.

It is all part of Rowley's transformation from professional player to coach and mentor to emerging high school football players. Learn more about his new business.

