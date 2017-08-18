Kurt Sodergren of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on LIVE

After 24 years and 11 records, Kurt Sodergren drummer and co-founder of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy says the band has no reason to slow down.

“Right now is as much our solid days as it was back in ’98,” Sodergren says.

The notorious swing and jazz band recently released a new album "Louie Louie Louie" that pays tribute to Louie Armstrong, Louie Prima, and Louis Jordan through the evolution of swing, jazz, and popular music.

Besides bringing the music of Armstrong, Prima and Jordan to those who might not already know about the artists, Sodergren says, “selfishly, I think we did it because these songs are really, really fun to play.”

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will perform at the 20th Annual Rhythm & Roots Festival on September 2 at Ninigret Park in Charlestown.

