Raising Awareness, Support for Ehlers Danlos Syndromes on LIVE

Krista Brack joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle at GoLocal LIVE at the Rhode Island State House, and talked about raising awareness for Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, which are a group of connective tissue disorders that can be inherited and are varied both in how they affect the body and in their genetic causes.

They are generally characterized by joint hypermobility (joints that stretch further than normal), skin hyperextensibility (skin that can be stretched further than normal), and tissue fragility for both legislators, and the general public.

Brack, who was joined by others at the State House on Thursday, spoke to what she said is the need for lawmakers to understand the need for adequate healthcare coverage, and also understand the needs for appropriate pain management tools, in light of the current opioid crisis.

As for the general public, Brack said she wanted to understand just what Ehlers Danlos entails — that dislocating joints never gets easier, and that friends and family should be aware that social isolation can occur if individuals with Ehlers Danlos can’t get out due to health setbacks.

