Raising Awareness, Support for Ehlers Danlos Syndromes on LIVE
Friday, May 18, 2018
They are generally characterized by joint hypermobility (joints that stretch further than normal), skin hyperextensibility (skin that can be stretched further than normal), and tissue fragility for both legislators, and the general public.
Brack, who was joined by others at the State House on Thursday, spoke to what she said is the need for lawmakers to understand the need for adequate healthcare coverage, and also understand the needs for appropriate pain management tools, in light of the current opioid crisis.
As for the general public, Brack said she wanted to understand just what Ehlers Danlos entails — that dislocating joints never gets easier, and that friends and family should be aware that social isolation can occur if individuals with Ehlers Danlos can’t get out due to health setbacks.
GoLocal LIVE Presents Where is America Going - May 17, 2018
Related Articles
- LIVE: RI Restaurateur Brady Says Business “Best It’s Been” in Years
- LIVE: “Great American Pie Fight” for ALS at The Dorrance This Saturday
- LIVE: North Providence’s Caranci on Need for Town Ethics Commission
- LIVE: Save the Bay Calls for “Citizen Water Reporters”
- LIVE: RWU’s Roving Eye Film Festival Continues Through The Weekend
- LIVE: Options Magazine’s Rogers on Relaunch of LGBTQ+ Publication in RI
- LIVE: Dickinson on Latest Retiree Effort to Get COLAs Following Pension Reform
- LIVE: Athenæum’s Burriesci On Expanding and Preserving Special Collections
- Tuesday on LIVE: Comedian Champlin, Carita’s Smile & Professor Lawless
- LIVE: 12-Year-Old Singer Soraiya Uses Her Musical Talent to Help Communities
- LIVE: Reach Out & Read RI to Host Free “Read & Romp” at Roger Williams Carousel May 12
- LIVE: Special Olympics’ DeJesus on 50th Anniversary Celebration
- LIVE: Sail Newport’s Read Discusses the Thrilling Finish to Leg 8 of the Volvo Ocean Race
- LIVE: Sail Newport’s Kelly Highlights the Race Village’s Exploration Zone
- LIVE: Newport Mayor Winthrop Discusses the Impact of the Volvo Ocean Race
- LIVE: Prov Water Launches $1 Million Lead-Free Program to Help Property Owners
- LIVE: Narragansett Bay Commission’s Mesolella on Pursuing Providence Water Sale
- LIVE: Carita’s Smile Gives Volunteers a Way to Take a trip, Change a Life
- LIVE: Tuiraviravi Says Volunteers are the “Face and Heart” of Volvo Ocean Race’s Newport Stopover
- LIVE: RI DEM’s Coit Explains What the Volvo Ocean Race Means to RI
- LIVE: Miss RI USA Demoranville on Upcoming Pageant—& Dreams of Opening Bakery
- LIVE: Youth in Action to Celebrate 20 Years with “Bloom” Party This Thursday in Providence
- LIVE: Morgan Promises to End Tolls in “Blueprint for a Stronger Rhode Island”
- LIVE: Unusual Windows and How to Tackle Their Treatments with Garceau
- LIVE: Lawless on Melania Trump’s Health, Gaza Unrest, Tuesday’s Elections