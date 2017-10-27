Kinch Says PawSox Deal is a Threat to Pawtucket’s Finances

Former Pawtucket City Councilman Henry Kinch raised questions about the proposed PawSox stadium financing deal while appearing on GoLocal LIVE on Thursday.

Kinch says the cost of the project is underestimated by tens of millions of dollars. The proposed project cost doesn't include the cost of remediation of pollutants at the proposed Apex site, does not to provide resources for ongoing maintenance for the proposed new stadium, and fails to identify funding to demolish, maintain, and or restore McCoy stadium.

Kinch during his interview says Pawtucket is failing to focus on the important issues and, in part, is having an impact on the city.

