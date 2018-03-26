Kartabar Owner to Open New Restaurant Layali in Downtown Providence This Week

Philippe Maatouk, the former owner of the popular Kartabar on Thayer Street, joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE to discuss opening his newest venture, Layali, this week in downtown Providence.

Layali, which is located at the old Custom House Tavern, was completely renovated by Maatouk and his team, after obtaining the transfer of liquor license.

"Everyone will be treated like a VIP," Maatouk told Nagle on LIVE, of what he expects of the Layali experience -- which will include elements of the old Kartabar menu, as well as new ones.

As GoLocal reported in February:



The owners of Kartabar -- the former Thayer Street restaurant and bar that closed in November -- are one step closer to opening a new establishment at the location of the old Custom House Tavern in Providence.



The Providence Board of Licenses voted Wednesday to transfer Kartabar's liquor license -- with a 2 a.m. closing -- to their new restaurant and bar, "Layali," at 1 Custom House Street, pending a valet license under review with the parking administrator.



Kartabar's exit from Thayer Street after 18 years marked the latest in a series of departures of longstanding businesses. In 2016, real estate developer Ken Dulgarian said he estimated that parking meters had business on the street down 40%.



Meanwhile, new businesses, including chain food establishments B. Good and By Chloe, have opened on the commercial strip in recent months.



