Kara Andrews Discusses Body Art and ‘The Revel Goddess’ on LIVE

Former chemist assistant, Kara Andrews, chose to leave a career in science to pursue her passion of owning an art studio for children, so in 2000 she opened Art on The Spot - a place where kids can take classes like drawing, painting, sculpture, pastels, and sewing.Working with kids led Andrews to learn new skills that catered toward her younger clientele - like face painting and balloon sculpture - and soon she became an expert in face & body painting winning multiple titles in national body art competitions.

This weekend, Andrews will be participating in the art-driven fundraiser, REVELFEST 18, turning a model into “The Revel Goddess” live and in real-time during the event, allowing guests to watch the process of body art being created.

For classes and workshops at Art on The Spot go HERE

For tickets to REVELFEST 18 go HERE.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.