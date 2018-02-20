Kaplan and Fenton Call for Re-Invention of Providence Schools
Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Fenton citing the consistently poor performing test scores for Providence schools and Kaplan raised red flags on the high absentee rates of both students and teachers as indicators of underperformance. RI teachers have among the highest absenteeism in America and Providence is usually among the highest in RI.
Kaplan said there is a lack of leadership and urgency focused on the need to improve Providence schools and Rhode Island schools as a whole.
He also cited the success of Massachusetts’ effort to improve their public schools. In most rankings, the Commonwealth ranks #1 for the best schools and Kaplan said it has a direct correlation on the performance of the Massachusetts high performing economy.
