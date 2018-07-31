Sin’s Luxmoore on Growth of Bakery Business on LIVE

Sin Bakery owner Jennifer Luxmoore joined GoLocal CEO Josh Fenton on GoLocal LIVE as part of the "RI Small Biz Fuel" series.

Luxmoore spoke to the opening Sin, located at 1413 Westminster Street in Providence, and what she sees as trends in the bakery business.

The bakery, coffee shop, and bar is a lot of everything for everyone. "During the day you will find a full line of coffee and espresso drinks (including Nitro!) along with muffins, scones, cinnamon rolls and of course our award winning cakes. Evenings add beautifully plated desserts carefully paired with cocktails, beer, and wine," says Sin Bakery.

Luxmoore is the first to admit that Commerce RI and other financial support groups were key to her financing after her bank turned her down for financing.

The challenges for Luxmoore -- Sleep.

The excitement -- growth and being a key part of the food scene in Providence.

This segment of Small Biz is part of an ongoing content sponsored content series by GoLocalProv and Commerce RI. It is sponsored content.

