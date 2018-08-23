What 2018 Midterms Will Mean for Stock Market: Top BNY Mellon Investment Strategist on LIVE

Jeff Mortimer, Director for Investment Strategy at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE on Wednesday -- as the U.S. stock market officially broke the record for the longest bull-run, stemming back to 2009.

Mortimer spoke to the impact of current events on the market -- and what the outcome of the 2018 midterms could mean.

"The market takes everything into account. The good news is the market had some of this embedded in it," said Mortimer of President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen's guilty plea, and former Trump strategist Paul Manafort's charges of felony tax fraud, both made officially public after close of market on Tuesday.

"You see that [Wednesday's] reaction was quite muted," said Mortimer. "The market had some indication that this was coming down -- so the market's good at "guestimating."

2018 Elections

"Whether [Congress] turns red wave or blue wave is what the market's trying to figure out," said Mortimer. "I would go as far to say that the market has already discounted the most likely outcome of the midterm election -- and [that] is that in my opinion, and what I've read from other strategists, is that the market's already discounting that the Democrats will take the House and the Republicans will hold the Senate."

"So to talk existentially, if that were to happen in the future -- the market wouldn't react at all," said Mortimer. "Think about that. It's already been embedded in price."

Mortimer spoke to what he thinks could happen if the elections don't result accordingly, if Trump eventually faces impeachment or not -- and why he believes any prospect for recession is not in the cards for at least the next twelve months."

