Innovation Efforts Collide in Transportation Says “Mr. Innovation” Kaplan

One company is trying to re-invent how people move in autos and the other is trying to transform how people fly across the country and the world. The two business interests are now in conflict.

Saul Kaplan, founder and chief catalyst at Business Innovation Factory, says the conflict over the $6 fee being charged by the Rhode Island Airport Corporation to ridesharing companies is a challenge to Uber’s model.

Uber, the largest ridesharing app in the world is the largest platform and a company that has a reputation for challenging restrictions and fees.

For RI Airport Corporation, there is a need to generate fees from ancillary fees to fuel the growth and the expansion of the airport.

In the past year, T.F. Green has added multiple new carriers and international flights to multiple cities.

Kaplan also discussed the proposed Fane Tower and its potential to be a spark to development in RI.

Kaplan also previewed this coming September’s BIF Summit, ranked as one of the best business innovation conferences in the country. The event sells out annually. LEARN MORE HERE.

Norwegian Air Providence to Edinburgh Norwegian Air Providence to Belfast Norwegian Air​ Providence to Dublin Norwegian Air​ Providence to Cork Norwegian Air​ Providence to Shannon Frontier Providence to Denver Frontier Providence to Orlando Frontier Providence to Charlotte, North Carolina Frontier Providence to Fort Myers, Florida Frontier Providence to Miami, Florida Frontier Providence to New Orleans, Louisiana Frontier Providence to Tampa, Florida Frontier Providence to Raleigh, North Carolina OneJet Providence to Pittsburgh Norwegian Air​​ Providence to Guadeloupe Norwegian Air​​ Providence to Martinique ALLEGIANT Providence to Punta Gorda Airport ALLEGIANT Providence to St. Pete-Clearwater ALLEGIANT Providence to Cincinnati Norwegian Providence to Edinburgh Air Canada Providence to Toronto Frontier Airlines Providence to Austin, Texas (Beginning April 2018) Frontier Airlines Providence to Atlanta, Georgia (Beginning April 2018) Azores Airlines Providence to Ponta Delgada, Azores (Runs on Fridays from June 8 Through September 28) Frontier Airlines Providence to Myrtle Beach (Beginning May 20, 2018) Norwegian Providence to Dublin - Daily Service (Starting May 30, 2018)





































































































