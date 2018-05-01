Welcome! Login | Register

Innovation Efforts Collide in Transportation Says “Mr. Innovation” Kaplan

Tuesday, May 01, 2018

Saul Kaplan, BIF

One company is trying to re-invent how people move in autos and the other is trying to transform how people fly across the country and the world.  The two business interests are now in conflict.

Saul Kaplan, founder and chief catalyst at Business Innovation Factory, says the conflict over the $6 fee being charged by the Rhode Island Airport Corporation to ridesharing companies is a challenge to Uber’s model.

Uber, the largest ridesharing app in the world is the largest platform and a company that has a reputation for challenging restrictions and fees.

For RI Airport Corporation, there is a need to generate fees from ancillary fees to fuel the growth and the expansion of the airport.

In the past year, T.F. Green has added multiple new carriers and international flights to multiple cities.

Kaplan also discussed the proposed Fane Tower and its potential to be a spark to development in RI.

Kaplan also previewed this coming September’s BIF Summit, ranked as one of the best business innovation conferences in the country. The event sells out annually. LEARN MORE HERE.

 

