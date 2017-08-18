Welcome! Login | Register

“I Wasn’t Surprised”  - Anna Maria’s Dr. Pinckney on Charlottesville and Hate Groups on LIVE

Friday, August 18, 2017

 

Dr. Tonisha Pinckney, Director of Criminal Justice Programs at Anna Maria College

Dr. Tonisha Pinckney, Director of Undergraduate and Graduate Criminal Justice Programs at Anna Maria College in Massachusetts, spoke to hate groups, hate crimes, and the protests under way across the country following Charlottesville, on GoLocal LIVE on Thursday. 

Pinckney has over 17 years of combined experience as an educator and advocate on issues of race, socioeconomic and gender disparities, law enforcement actions, victim advocacy, sexual assault, and community activism.
 

 

